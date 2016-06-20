Copper stolen from Berrien power poles

Someone has stolen copper from more than 100 utility poles over the last six months around Berrien County.



Colquitt EMC officials say about eight feet of wire was taken from each pole. Now, the Sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to let them know.



Neighboring Lowndes County also issued a warning over Facebook.. urging its residents to be on the lookout as well.



"This is a chance for us to use social media to kind of educate the public and to help us out at the same time. Be alert to these utility poles and if they see somebody suspicious around them to give law enforcement a call."



Colquitt EMC says replacing the wires and checking the system is time consuming and expensive.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.