Men's health weekend promotes good health and eating

Albany health workers gave advice to dads who want to keep their bodies in good shape.

The sound of monitors and medical devices can be unsettling if you end up in the hospital. Albany Healthcare workers made an effort to prevent unexpected visits.

"If you don't smoke, if you're active, if you eat healthy and if you practice early detection, a great deal of the diseases and morbidity that we experience, especially as men, could be prevented," said Phoebe Putney Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs.

Men face a variety of health issues. Skin, prostate and lung are among the most common types of cancers that effect the group.

What is put into our bodies makes a big difference.

Jerome Brown is a chef for athletes and Hollywood celebrities. He spent Father's Day weekend in the Good Life City to spread his message that you don't have to be a professional athlete to monitor what you eat.

"Everything in moderation. You know, eat something good, not bad. Cut back on high salts and sodium and all that. Just Really make a conscious effort to do better by way of nutrition," said Brown.

Keeping to a good diet is just where the effort starts.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also says things like getting enough sleep, managing stress levels, and being active are important to keep a man's health in check.

Sabbs said the weekend at Phoebe Putney had a special way of giving back to fathers and other men in the community.

"Participating in diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure screenings all in the name of healthy fathers and healthy families," said Sabbs.

Listening to your body when something doesn't feel right is something Sabbs said could pay off if men take action.

More information from the CDC about health issues that specifically affect men can be found by clicking here.

