Cyclist undergoes challenge to fight childhood cancer

A Mississippi man is several days into a 1,000 mile charity bike ride with his sights set on a turnaround point in Albany.

Josh Fleming is now around the Alabama-Mississippi border. He hit the road to raise money to fight against childhood cancer.

Fleming chose to stop in Albany because he wanted to visit Sherwood Baptist Church.

You can get daily updates on the challenge and how you can help out by visiting the website here.

