Telvin Smith returns home for star-studded Youth Day

Telvin Smith never got to go to a youth summer camp as a kid. That's why today's free Youth Day was so special to the Jacksonville Jaguar star.

"That was a big part of making sure that anyone who wanted to be a part of it could come out because I wasn't able to," Smith says.

The former Lowndes and Florida State standout traded in his pads for coaching shorts Saturday, and the hundreds of campers got tips from a Who's Who list of NFL stars at Lowndes' Martin Stadium.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman lent his Pro Bowl knowledge to the kids, while Albany native and Jaguars wideout Rashad Greene helped youngsters through receiving drills and provided some motivation.

"Being able to provide the knowledge for them to pave the way for themselves to get wherever they may try to go, whether that's football or anything else," Greene says.

For Smith, it's a chance to give back as his own star continues to grow. He tied for sixth in the league with 128 tackles in 2015, and was #83 on the NFL Network's Top 100 list.

Smith says it's nice to be respected that way, but adds there's more to do.

"At the same time, you feel a little disrespected because there's still guys that they say are better than you," he notes of the player-voted list. "In this game, I play to be the best. I don't play to be average or just in it, so that's pushing me."

And from the looks of it, Smith is just getting started.

