Lee Co. pair commits to Michigan

Source: Lee Co. athletics Source: Lee Co. athletics
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

It turns out those satellite camps just might work.

Less than three weeks after visiting the Lee County campus, Michigan picks up a pair of Trojan commits.

Senior top 100 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon and junior four star defensive back Otis Reese each committed to Michigan this afternoon on a visit to Ann Arbor.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took a picture with the two wearing a Lee County shirt to commemorate the event. 

If the two stick to their commitments, The Game will be a split affair for Leesburg. Former Trojan Stephen Collier is a quarterback at Ohio State.

