Lee Co. pair commits to Michigan

It turns out those satellite camps just might work.
Less than three weeks after visiting the Lee County campus, Michigan picks up a pair of Trojan commits.
Senior top 100 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon and junior four star defensive back Otis Reese each committed to Michigan this afternoon on a visit to Ann Arbor.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took a picture with the two wearing a Lee County shirt to commemorate the event.
If the two stick to their commitments, The Game will be a split affair for Leesburg. Former Trojan Stephen Collier is a quarterback at Ohio State.
