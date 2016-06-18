Lee Co. pair commits to Michigan

It turns out those satellite camps just might work.

Less than three weeks after visiting the Lee County campus, Michigan picks up a pair of Trojan commits.

Senior top 100 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon and junior four star defensive back Otis Reese each committed to Michigan this afternoon on a visit to Ann Arbor.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took a picture with the two wearing a Lee County shirt to commemorate the event.

If the two stick to their commitments, The Game will be a split affair for Leesburg. Former Trojan Stephen Collier is a quarterback at Ohio State.

