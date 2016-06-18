AAU teams duel at Summer Jam

AAU basketball teams from south Georgia as well as Alabama and Florida tipped off the first annual Full Court Press Summer Jam.

Former Albany State head coach Chris Cameron is one of the tournament organizers. He is pleased with the tournament's level of competition.

"We have a fifth grade team all the way up to our high school divisions. All the games have been competitive," Cameron says. "It's showcasing all the talent in south Georgia. They're getting a chance to compete against some guys that they know, but also some other parts of south Georgia they may not know of."

Teams came from Dothan, Alabama as well as all over south Georgia.

