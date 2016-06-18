Leesburg CrossFitters get weightlifting tips

Athletes at Dual Threat Crossfit in Leesburg got some tips from a world class weightlifter Saturday.

The gym hosted an Olympic Weightlifting Clinic this afternoon. Several crossfitters took part, looking for ways to make their workouts a little more efficient.

Former competitive weightlifter Shane Miller led the clinic, and says sometimes, the adjustment needed is in the smallest details.

"It can be depending on the experience of the weightlifter," Miller says. "We may completely change how they appropriate force, how they apply force. or we may just make a small little adjustment and the lightbulb comes on."

Miller is a two time gold medalist at the Masters Nationals and earned silver at the Masters Pan American Championships in Montreal.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.