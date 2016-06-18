Volunteers clean up flood debris

Volunteers spent their day afloat with Code Enforcement cleaning up waterways Saturday.

The group focused their efforts on the Kinchafoonee Creek. Many of those helping out live along its shores.

Flooding late last year produced an uptick of debris in the creek.

Volunteer Vince Lewis said he was more than willing to help out.

"Its very important to me because I spend a lot of time kayaking up and down the creek," said Lewis. "I think it's important, to our children, to leave the place a little cleaner than we found it."

Lee County Code Enforcement is holding a Rivers Alive clean up event on July 16.

