Homeschooling expo provides resources for parents

Homeschoolers could find all the resources needed to keep their students sharp in Lee County early on Saturday.

The Southwest Georgia Homeschool Expo hosted workshops and sold learning materials to educators.

Discussions focused on things like adjusting to the teaching style, how to teach high school education, and moms who have to balance work and homeschooling.

Organizer Pat Fenner said the event aimed to meet the needs created by the changing nature of education.

"We don't have to home school just around the dining room table anymore. The Southwest Georgia homeschool association has Friday classes that families can come to and the kids can learn and have learning opportunities that way," said organizer Pat Fenner.

The Southwest Georgia Homeschool Association was represented at the event.

The group serves about 100 area families.

