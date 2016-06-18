Crisp Co. storm damage clean up continues

Crews continue to clean up Crisp Co. (Source: WALB)

More cleaning up is underway in Crisp County after severe thunderstorms rolled through bringing high winds Friday night.

Crews worked through the early hours of the morning clearing debris.

Crisp County Power restored most services to the area, but reported crews were still out working to fix isolated outages earlier Saturday.

The National Weather Service said downed trees caused damage to homes and cars.

"As you can see, there is a limb over there that fell down. My car was actually parked right there beforehand. I decided to move it and had to go somewhere. So, I'm just lucky," said resident Tia Crumley.

Reports of storm damage spanned throughout areas from Cuthbert to Fitzgerald.

