Pack wins, Propst speaks on eventful Friday in Atlanta

It's been an eventful two days for the Colquitt County Packers.

On Thursday, they learned their head coach is facing a one-year suspension for headbutting kicker Luis Martinez during the 2015 state semifinals. On Friday, the Packers did what they do best: win.

Colquitt Co. claimed their 2nd straight Corky Kell 7-on-7 championship Friday in Roswell, beating Houston County in the finals.

Propst, who is appealing the recommended suspension, is still coaching until that appeal is heard. He wouldn't comment on the suspension or the ongoing case, but from the sound of it, it appears he is expecting to be on the sideline for the 2016 season.

"Being here and being coaching on this field today is a lot of fun. It puts a lot of things in perspective. It really does," Propst told Fox 5 in Atlanta. "This is just fun. 7-on-7 is fun, and it mentally prepares you because this heat jumps on you. We're excited about the season, and about to get rolling."

While Propst is coaching the current Packers, his former players are coming to his defense.

Former QB Chase Parrish spoke to WALB Sports over the phone Friday, and offered his support for his former head coach. He feels Propst doesn't deserve to be suspended.

"I truly believe Coach Propst has played a huge role in our team's success in the past few years," Parrish says. "That success is not only because of his intensity, but because of the mutual love he has for his players."

Parrish, who went 30-0 as a starter in two seasons and signed with Navy, says many of his former teammates are all shocked Propst is in hot water for the headbutt.

"We're all 100% in total disbelief that an incident as small as this, that became a running joke almost between us and him, has become this big an issue for him," he says.

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission recommended the one year suspension, and tells WALB it could be some time before a final judgment is made in the case.

Appeals go through the state attorney's office and are heard by an administrative law judge from the Office of State Administrative Hearings.

The Packers open the 2016 season on August 20 against Mill Creek in the 2016 Corky Kell Classic at the Georgia Dome.

