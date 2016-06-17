Leesburg Explorers prepare to clean up rivers

Organizers plan on there being a lot to clean up (Source: WALB)

People of various ages signed up to take part (Source: WALB)

A group of aspiring first responders are preparing to clean up streams in Lee County.

'Rivers Alive' is one of the largest events the Leesburg Explorers take part in each year.

The group is made up of people between the ages of 14 and 21 who want to work in emergency services.

Coordinator James Vick is setting up a day for explorers to pick up trash in area waterways in July. Vick says there will be a lot to clean up.

"Because of the flood that we had, a lot of the debris got swept down. So, I know he is really excited about getting in there and cleaning up the river system. The creeks and everything throughout Lee County," Vick.

Vick says those interested in joining the Explorers can stop by the Leesburg Police Department on the first or third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

