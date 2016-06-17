APD hosts Bow Tie and Sock Gala

Books and other items were donated (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department tapped into the swag of dads to celebrate Father's Day early.

Officers and other men from the community hit the runway, showing off their most fashionable bow ties and socks at an APD Gala.

Judges scored the men on their outfits and confidence.

Organizers say the fashion show was meant to recognize men who give back to the community.

"We have guys that work in the community. They work with kids, they work with the youth to give back. And then our law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day. So, we wanted to celebrate our men during the weekend of Father's Day," said Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks.

Winners received books and other items donated by businesses throughout the community.

