Senior citizens celebrate prom night

Senior citizens had a prom night hosted for them (Source: WALB)

Seniors turned back the clock and re-lived prom night at the Albany Civic Center Friday night.

The Albany Parks and Recreation Department and Albany Police hosted the 16th annual event.

Seniors danced the twist and took prom-style pictures.

Organizer Tee Taylor hopes the event showed older people the beauty of downtown Albany.

"A lot of people are at home and don't come out at night, but if they come out to a special event, they see downtown and say, you know what, I need to come more often to visit," said Taylor.

A lucky couple even won a free limo ride to the dance.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.