Dancers search for new venue

The show venue was made unavailable after planning an event (Source: WALB)

Local dancers are on the search for a new venue (Source: WALB)

Competitive Albany dancers are looking for a new venue for a regional competition.

Big Baby Entertainment's 'Dance Battle Royal' was scheduled for Friday night at Albany State.

Organizers said the university called them Tuesday and said the location was no longer available. They hope to reschedule in July.

"We're needing a venue at this point. So, we can reschedule. Anyone or organization willing to help, we desperately need your help," said organizer Glynda Sampson.

Sampson said around 300 tickets were already sold.

The event was supposed to raise money for ASU's National Youth Sports Program.

