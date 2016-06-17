Events wrap up for Safe to Sleep campaign

People were educated on the ABC's of safe sleeping (Source: WALB)

An average of three children die each week in Georgia from sleep-related causes. WALB's Safe to Sleep campaign aimed to reduce that number.

The station collaborated with the Division of Family and Children Services and the Department of Public Health.

People were also educated on the ABC's of safe sleeping for infants.

"Meaning that the baby should sleep alone. The baby should be on their back and in a crib which is the safest sleep environment for a baby, or you can use also a bassinet or a play yard," said DFCS Safety Coordinator Kim Washington.

Volunteers collected dozens of safe sleeping items for families in the community.

"With the donations that we receive for those families that we come in contact with that do not have the appropriate sleeping arrangements, we will donate to those families to ensure that their babies have a good environment to sleep in," said DFCS Director Kimberly Smith.

If you missed the collection, you can donate anytime at the Dougherty County DFCS office.

More information on safe sleeping can also be found by clicking here.

