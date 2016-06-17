GSW introducing basketball coach next week

Georgia Southwestern is close to naming their new head men's basketball coach.
The school announced an introductory press conference for Thursday, June 23 to announce the new hire.
Mike Leeder stepped down last week after ten years as the Hurricanes' head coach to focus full-time on his athletic director duties at GSW.
The introduction is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in the nursing building.
