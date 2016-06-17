Car dealership brings on microchip clinic

A vet will be on-site to install the microchips (Source: WALB)

A car dealership is selling microchips for dogs and cats (Source: WALB)

You can get your pet micro-chipped Saturday while checking out cars and enjoying coffee.

BARC Humane Society will be at O'steen Volkswagen of Valdosta selling and micro-chipping cats and dogs.

There will be about 100 microchips for $25 a piece, and there will be a vet on-site.

Organizers say micro-chipping your animals is crucial.

"Tags aren't always a permanent thing. Pets will lose collars and their tags will go missing. Some people don't even put a tag on their animal because they don't think an animal could possibly get lost," said BARC Fundraising Coordinator Jackie Shoemaker.

The Cars, Coffee, and Canines event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at O'Steen Volkswagen in Valdosta.

