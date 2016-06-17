South Georgians named to GDC Top 100 list

South Georgia has produced plenty of baseball talent over the years. That trend continues today.

Georgia Dugout Club released their Top 100 Underclassmen list for 2016 earlier this week, and south Georgia is well represented.

Twelve players from our area found their names on the list. The 100 players will be split among eight teams and compete at the Top 100 showcase in Lawrenceville later this month.

South Georgia players named to the Top 100:

Buck Blalock- Colquitt Co.

Noah Bryant- Bainbridge

Hunter Goodwin- Worth Co.

Grant Hall- Tiftarea

Will Kelley- Bainbridge

Keith Lyle- Bainbridge

Cory McCann- Valdosta

Dawson Patterson- Tiftarea

David Ragsdale- Schley Co.

John Samuel Shenker- Deerfield-Windsor

Keyton Smith- Thomas Co. Central

Austin Walls- Crisp Co.

