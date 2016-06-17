South Georgians named to GDC Top 100 list

South Georgia has produced plenty of baseball talent over the years. That trend continues today.
Georgia Dugout Club released their Top 100 Underclassmen list for 2016 earlier this week, and south Georgia is well represented.
Twelve players from our area found their names on the list. The 100 players will be split among eight teams and compete at the Top 100 showcase in Lawrenceville later this month.
South Georgia players named to the Top 100:
Buck Blalock- Colquitt Co.
Noah Bryant- Bainbridge
Hunter Goodwin- Worth Co.
Grant Hall- Tiftarea
Will Kelley- Bainbridge
Keith Lyle- Bainbridge
Cory McCann- Valdosta
Dawson Patterson- Tiftarea
David Ragsdale- Schley Co.
John Samuel Shenker- Deerfield-Windsor
Keyton Smith- Thomas Co. Central
Austin Walls- Crisp Co.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.