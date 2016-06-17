VSU welcomes home Kuhns as women's basketball coach

Carley Peterson Kuhns left her mark on the Valdosta State record books as a star basketball player from 2004-2008.

Now Kuhns is back to lead the Lady Blazers program.

VSU has named the 2015 Blazer Hall of Fame inductee the new head women's basketball coach. There will be an introductory press conference Monday at 2:00 p.m.

"I'm extremely honored to be the next head coach for such a great program as Valdosta State," Kuhns said in a statement on Friday. " I am thrilled that I have an opportunity to come back home to Valdosta State where both my husband and I played. This is a special opportunity for us and we are so excited to get back to Titletown."

Kuhns was a two-time First-Team All-Gulf South Conference selection during her playing career. During her senior season, Kuhns led the team in scoring and helped the Blazers to the NCAA Division II Sweet Sixteen.

She returns to Valdosta after a six year stint as an assistant coach at Belmont University. During her time in Nashville, the Bruins won the Ohio Valley Championship in 2015-2016 and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. Five of her Belmont recruits were named All-OVC during their careers.

Kuhns says Blazer fans should expect a fast paced style of basketball, with quick strikes offensively and heavy defensive pressure.

"We're going to expect an up-tempo game from our players," Kuhns says in a statement. "We'll get up and down the floor and hopefully put a lot of points on the board, which will make us an exciting team to watch. We're going to defend, rebound, and put together a product that people will look forward to coming out to see."

