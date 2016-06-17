Valdosta marks National Garbage Day

Some of the people working hard to keep Valdosta clean were recognized Friday.

Employees enjoyed a short break during their morning route to celebrate National Garbage Day.



The city says these are some of its hardest working and most important employees.



One employee says it's a very rewarding job. "I love the job, what I do, and I love making the citizens happy in Valdosta, Georgia," said Sanitation Driver Tom Pierce. "This is a very important job and when we're out here working we have a lot of citizens love and appreciate the job we do every day."



Only 12 men are responsible for picking up garbage from homes throughout the entire city of Valdosta.



