Co-Sleeping has many dangers

The consequences of co-sleeping linger long after a child's preventable death.



Two men know that all too well. They interact with South Georgia families dealing with the loss of a baby— and the tragic aftermath.

"It is so important that all parents, family members and care givers, know how to put babies to sleep safely," said Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.



Alone, in their own safe sleep space. On their back, every sleep, every time, even naps.



"And in a crib, with a firm mattress, tight fitting sheet, and nothing that could cause suffocation or strangulation," said Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner.

