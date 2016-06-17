Co-Sleeping has many dangers

The consequences of co-sleeping linger long after a child's preventable death.
Two men know that all too well. They interact with South Georgia families dealing with the loss of a baby— and the tragic aftermath.
"It is so important that all parents, family members and care givers, know how to put babies to sleep safely," said Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Alone, in their own safe sleep space. On their back, every sleep, every time, even naps.
"And in a crib, with a firm mattress, tight fitting sheet, and nothing that could cause suffocation or strangulation," said Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.