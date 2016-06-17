Albany events focus on men's health for Father's Day

Auctions and Avocados is Saturday at the Civic Center Ballroom. (Source: WALB)

The annual Men's Health Conference encourages men to focus on their health. (Source: WALB)

Two weekend events in Albany are focused on encouraging men to focus more on their health, just ahead of Father's Day.

Studies show men are more likely to die sooner than women, and less likely to visit a doctor on a regular basis. Organizers of a men's health fair conference at Phoebe HealthWorks are hoping to change that.

Food Network celebrity chef Jerome Brown will be the keynote speaker. It'll also feature vendors, free health screenings and doctor demonstrations, all to bring the doctor's office to the men, organizers say.

"Women kind of get a doctor almost right at puberty, but men don't often have that discipline," said organizer Darrell Sabbs. "So this introduces men to the importance of having the discipline of seeing a doctor and taking care of your health."

The event starts at 8 a.m. and continues to 1:30 p.m.

Later that day, Women of Grace Connection will wrap up their three-day series of men's health events with Auctions and Avocados at the Albany Civic Center.

This event will feature silent auctions and a gentleman's auction. Events kick off at 7.

The highlight of the night will be a cooking demonstration incorporating the avocado from Chef Brown.

Cecillia Morris, chairman of Women of Grace Connection, says this is a great gift for men this Father's Day.

"[On] Father's day, they get a little gift and they go on," said Morris. "But we want them to know that we genuinely care about them, number one. And that we care about their health."

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. They can be purchased at Cavalier Fashions, Odyssey Records or by calling (229) 291-4954.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.