Drug agents launch second raid on Albany motel

Agents are investigating the motel owner and other guests

The Luxury Inn was raided twice in 24 hours

An east Albany motel was raided Thursday night for the second time in less than 24 hours.

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the Luxury Inn on Thornton Drive. They seized documents, records and computer software.

Investigators want to determine if the business is connected to a drug enterprise agents say was operated by people staying at the motel or if it's involved in any illegal activity.

Late Wednesday night, agents arrested two men in one of the motel rooms and made the largest heroin seizure ever in Albany.

Agents did not make any arrests during the second raid, but they said they do expect to make more.

