Dougherty County 7-on-7 league kicks off

South Georgia football teams are taking advantage of the summer months, kicking off the area 7-on-7 league Thursday night.

Albany High School is the host, and teams from all over south Georgia are taking part. All four Dougherty County schools will compete, as will Terrell County and Randolph-Clay.

Albany head coach Felton Williams says this league grows in popularity with the players and coaches every year for two reasons.

"One, because the kids enjoy doing it. Plus that immediate feedback and the level of competition you can get on consecutive days," Williams says. "You can get four or five games in one day. You may be playing back to back, especially when you go to those different camps like University of Georgia and Florida State. You get that immediate feedback and high level competition."

The camp will continue every Thursday for the next few weeks.

