Nashville building to get new look

An old building in downtown Nashville will soon get a facelift.

Berrien County received more than $330,000 from a community development block grant to pay for renovations to the historic Miller Building.

This all comes as part of an effort to fight blight in the downtown area.

Crissy Staley is the Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce. Her and other county officials said they are optimistic.

"Any time anyone spruces up their building or property or adds a new sign it adds value to the downtown area and it's kind of contagious," said Staley.

Once the project is complete, the building will have residential space on the top floor and retail space on the first floor.

