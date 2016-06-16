Lake Park officials refill damaged graves

"We're lighting up the area. We're putting up signs telling them this is a dead-end area, and also putting up a camera system out here in the near future," said Lake Park Police Chief, James Breletic. (Source: WALB)

Two graves in Lake Park had to be filled back in after officers said they were run over by a semi truck Thursday.

It's a problem the police department said is unfortunately common.

New signs telling semi-trucks not to enter were put up about a month ago

The problem is, when a truck driver uses their GPS it often takes them on this road, which appears to run through the cemetery to a distribution center.

However, the road dead ends. So big vehicles have to turn around and drive back out, sometimes causing them to run over the graves.

The two graves damaged yesterday were more than a century old.

Officials said they are continuing to put up signs and warnings, so that semis and other big vehicles will stop driving through.

"We're lighting up the area. We're putting up signs telling them this is a dead-end area, and also putting up a camera system out here in the near future," said Lake Park Police Chief, James Breletic.

They are still looking for the driver of the truck who hit the graves.

Lake Park will also be replacing the headstones.

