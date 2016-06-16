Propst facing one year suspension for headbutt

Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst is being recommended for a one year suspension. Propst is appealing the suspension and is preparing for the upcoming season.

The recommendation from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission after Propst head butted Colquitt Co. kicker Luis Martinez during the Packers' state semifinal win over Mill Creek in 2015.

In a letter to Propst dated May 13, the GPSC says the commission found probable cause to recommend the one year suspension at a meeting on May 12.

Propst would not comment on situation. He is currently with the team at the Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta.

The Packers have won the last two GHSA AAAAAA state championships, going 30-0 over those two seasons. In eight seasons with Colquitt County, Propst is 86-25 with seven state playoff appearances. The Packers have reached at least the state semifinals the last seven years.

