Lake Park Police urge residents to lock cars, homes

They also investigated a house robbery just a few blocks over that happened during the day Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Officers investigated two car break-ins in the Eagles Crest neighborhood of Lake Park early Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

Officers said firearms were stolen from the home and one of the cars.

At this time they, do not believe the home burglary was related to the car break-ins.

As officers continue to investigate, they urge the community to make sure they lock cars and homes, and protect their valuable items.

"Lock your vehicles, it helps us out. If you have a firearm, iPad, expensive cell phone, write down the serial numbers on those," said Lake Park Police Chief James Breletic.

Officers are still working to identify a suspect and recover the stolen firearms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

