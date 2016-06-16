WALB's Most Wanted: Wesley Ryan Hatcher

On tonight's Most Wanted, Albany Police trying to track down a suspect check forger, Wesley Ryan Hatcher.



They say Hatcher was caught on surveillance video cashing a $750 check stolen from Garland, Williams and Associates in Lee County.



The check was cashed at Jaxx Liquors in the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard.



If you know where Hatcher is call CRIMESTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.



Wesley Hatcher becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.