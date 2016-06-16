Lee Co.'s Hall attending Manning camp

It's not everyday you get to learn from one of the best in his field, but one Leesburg teen is getting that shot this summer.

Lee County's Lawson Hall will be getting tips on his game from Peyton Manning and some more of the best signal callers in the world next week when he attends the Manning Passing Academy.

The 14-year-old is headed to Louisiana next week for the annual workouts. He's one of a few hundred players from around the country accepted to the prestigious camp held by Peyton and Eli Manning each summer.

Not only will the rising Lee County freshman receive coaching from the NFL brothers, he'll also get tips from some of the best passers in the pro and college ranks.

Hall says he's wanted to attend this camp for years and is expecting a rewarding week in Louisiana.

"It's going to be tough. They're probably going to push us a lot. It's going to be tiring, but I think it's going to be a really good camp," Hall says. "You have some of the best quarterbacks there. You get to be around them and learn their skills, so that's why I wanted to go there."

Hall will play freshman football for the Trojans this fall, with hopes to progress to varsity soon.

