Bainbridge's Adams wins Positive Athlete award

Bainbridge High School's Ryan Adams earned a prestigious honor last week, being named the state football recipient of the Positive Athlete Award.

The Bearcat rising senior was nominated by his wrestling coach, Chad Smith, and was named the most positive athlete in his sport in both his region and state.

Adams was honored at a banquet last week in Atlanta, and was presented the award by Super Bowl MVP and former Georgia Bulldog Hines Ward.

"I was actually really nervous walking in front of Hines Ward," he laughs. "But to have everyone congratulating me was awesome. When I found out I had won state out of 3000-plus kids, I was excited that I won."

The award is given to an athlete that demonstrates the "Seven Definitions of a Positive Athlete," according to the organization. Those are an optimistic attitude, encouraging teammates, being a servant leader, having a heart for others, admitting imperfections, always giving 100%, and putting team first.

