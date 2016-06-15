Valdosta shuttle program continues

A new permanent transit system is in the works (Source: WALB)

The shuttle program will now run through September (Source: WALB)

Shuttles will continue to drive around Valdosta just a little bit longer.

The pilot transit system received funding that will now allow it to run through September.

The pilot program was originally set to end June 30th.

Transportation officials say the shuttle program provides them with information that's being used to develop Valdosta's own permanent transit system.

Officials are looking at shuttles, ride shares, and a mixture of the two as options.

"Something that maybe combines a traditional bus service with a ride sourcing model as well and multiple variations of those in between," explains transportation director Corey Hull, "We're trying to look at all of our options."

They are also asking the public for input.

There will be a Transit Implementation Study Open House from 12 p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, 327 N. Ashley Street.

