New businesses can compete for capital

Future small business owners in Lowndes County will be going head-to-head in a competition for $10,000 in start-up money.



The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off this year's bank business plan competition. The competition lasts six months.



Potential business owners will participate in free workshops to develop a business plan.



Last year's winner says the competition gave her more than just money. "It offers you the opportunity to network with a lot of different people and meet a lot of different people, not just if you win the competition. The whole process opens many doors for you," said THBoyd Communications CEO Thressea Boyd.



You can pick up registration packets at all Southwest Georgia Banks locations, UGA's Small Business Development Center, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the Chamber.

