Lee Co. Courthouse getting makeover in time for centennial celebration

The Lee County Courthouse will get a makeover before its centennial celebration.

The building will be renovated to meet historical preservation standards.

On Tuesday night, commissioners accepted a bid of about $450,000 to complete the renovations.

The building opened 99 years ago next month.

The initial cost for the entire construction at that time was around $41,000.

The county is now making plans for a centennial celebration next summer.

