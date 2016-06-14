Leaders discuss future of Lee Co. Fire and EMS operations

Lee County Commissioners discussed potential major changes to its Fire and EMS operations Tuesday night, but still made no decision on the issue that's been debated for months.

The first option that was discussed would make only minor changes to the current system.

The second would start a pilot station to try out shifting paramedics to a 24-hour on 48-hour off schedule.

And the third would name an interim public safety director and move all stations to a 24/48 schedule.

County leaders plan to go ahead and begin looking for an interim director.

"If they find a fitting candidate, they'll actually hire a public safety interim manager. So, this will get the ball rolling and give us a direction to head," said Lee County Commissioner Luke Singletary.

Commissioners approved moving forward with the job search after discussing potential consequences of the changes.

