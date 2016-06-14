Flags fly for Flag Day

Unfortunately, flags at government buildings around south Georgia are at half-staff to honor the victims of the Orlando attacks. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of flags were up in downtown Sylvester and along Highway 82. (Source: WALB)

Several people put up flags to celebrate Flag Day on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Many people celebrated Flag Day on Tuesday by flying their American flags.

Dozens of flags were up in downtown Sylvester and along Highway 82 there, put up by the American Legion.

The original American flag was adopted on June 14, 1777.

President Wilson first established Flag Day in 1916.

And the current 50 star banner became the official American flag on July 4, 1960 after Alaska became the 50th state.

