Valdosta vigil honors Orlando victims

The name and age of each victim that died at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando was read Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil. (Source: WALB)

Many attendees said that it's important to keep the focus on the victims, their families and the heroes. (Source: WALB)

Folks came together at a vigil on Tuesday to honor those killed in the Orlando shooting. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Valdosta community came together to remember each of the victims and heroes that helped save lives.

"We're here to celebrate the lives, although many are mourning, this is really a celebration of innocent lives that were taken away too early within our community, both the LGBT and the American community," said Caleb Koebble, who attended the vigil.

Two organizations, South Georgia Pride and One The Same South Georgia, put on the event.

The event was held outside of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and was open to the public.

