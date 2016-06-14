Red Cross encourages more donations

After an outpouring of support to help victims in Orlando, the American Red Cross encourages people to continue to donate blood.

People waited in long lines around the country to help make sure Orlando hospitals had all the blood they needed.

The Red Cross, AABB, and America's Blood Centers said in a joint statement, "It is important to note that, while we have met the needs of this mass casualty event, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion."

The Red Cross in Valdosta urges donors to give regularly. Officials say a good stock ensures blood is available when needed.

"This weekend’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency – that’s why it is so critical that eligible donors give on a regular basis to ensure we have a readily available blood supply," explains The Red Cross, AABB, and America's Blood Centers.

Blood donors say it's nice to know they're helping save lives.

"It's just a small thing that I can do and hopefully it will get to somebody and help them," says blood donor Molly Ferrier, "Especially with all the tragedy that just happened in Orlando."

Red Cross officials say each time a person donates blood they help save up to three lives.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.