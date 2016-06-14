UPDATE: Valdosta murder victim identified by police

A man has died after being shot several times inside a Valdosta home, according to officials, and this has now become a murder investigation.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East Jane Street around 3:00AM Tuesday. Valdosta Police identified the victim as 27 year old Kenyan Devon Wright, of Valdosta.

He was being treated at South Georgia Medical Center and he later died from his injuries. "When officers arrived, unfortunately, we found a male subject who was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

Officials said they have found significant evidence they believe will lead them to the shooter. Even though the suspect or suspects aren't in custody, officials said the public shouldn't be worried.

"This was not a random act. In fact, we now have evidence to indicate this house was targeted," said Childress.

Evidence that police said points to a drug transaction that ended in a shooting, a problem this area of town has seen a lot of according to officials.

"With any city when you look at crime you get it, you deal with it, and then it goes somewhere else. Right now that area is an area we're looking at," said Childress.

In a drug arrest just a few weeks ago, eight people were taken to jail, some of whom were accused of fighting with officers.

Since then, VPD has made multiple drug arrests in the community. "I would say at least twice a week we made additional drug arrests in that area," said Childress.

Even with the high number of drug related crimes, the police department has its eyes on one goal. "The most important thing at the very end of it is solving these cases," said Childress.

Anyone with information is urged to call The Valdosta Police Department.

