TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ramp re-opens after semi rolls over

Crews worked most of the morning to remove an overturned semi-truck on the Clark Avenue extension east of Albany.

Police Dispatch confirmed at 10:20AM that traffic is flowing again.

The wreck happened around 5:20 this morning on the ramp to US 82 heading toward Sylvester.

The truck left the road and hit the guard rail. The driver was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are unknown.

Police diverted traffic to Sylvester Road for hours.

We are trying to find out what caused the accident, and who the driver was.

