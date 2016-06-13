Leesburg Explorers Program sells signs to help first responders

Aspiring first responders are making it a little easier for Lee County emergency workers to find those who call on them.

The Leesburg Explorers Program is selling reflective address signs.

The young volunteers are assembling the markers to ensure locations are easy to identify.

Lee County EMS Director Bobby Watkins says the extra visibility can make a big difference.

"Getting to the scene is just as crucial as taking care of a patient," said Watkins. "If we can't find you, we can't help you. Everyone needs to have their number to their house or establishment legible. It needs to be where we can see it, even at night."

You can get a reflective sign and instructions on how to use it at Leesburg City Hall.

