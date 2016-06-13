Gun dealer gives insight into weapon used by Orlando shooter

An Albany gun dealer gave WALB a look at the main weapon the Orlando attacker used.

Dawson Road Jewelry and Pawn manager Jason Sheffield said that the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is popular with recreational gun users.

He said that the gun's large magazine capacity makes it easy to fire more rounds than other weapons, and that its simple, universal structure also makes it easier to replace broken parts.

"These are really fun guns to shoot. They are really easy to work on, if you wanted to customize it, you can do it without a gunsmith. A lot of guns are not that way. A lot of guns you have to have a gunsmith take it apart and put parts in it," explained Sheffield.

Authorities said the shooter also had a Glock handgun.

He recently purchased both weapons legally.

