Dougherty County School Board prepares annual budget

Dougherty County School Board members don't expect to raise taxes this year, even though spending could increase.

On Monday night, they got their first look at the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The $125.7 million plan is up about $2 million from last year.

The board will hold public hearings on the budget Thursday at 6 p.m. and next Tuesday at noon before they vote on it at the end of the month.

