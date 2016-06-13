WALB to host Safe Sleep Campaign and donation drive

WALB will be live in the station parking lot accepting donations for the Safe Sleep campaign on June 17th. (Source: WALB)

Georgia averages three infant deaths per week due to sleep-related causes, according to the State Department of Public Health.

4,000 babies die a year, and sometimes those cases are prosecuted.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said that he has about one infant death a year where the parent is criminally charged.

And, that's usually because an intoxicated, tired parent is co-sleeping with their child.

Edwards calls these cases "tragic".

"If the circumstances merit it, I have to wind up prosecuting that parent so you have both the loss of a child and you face prosecution. You know, for things that are easily preventable," said Edwards.

WALB and the Georgia Department of Public Health are working to provide safe sleeping options for families across South Georgia.

WALB is be collecting new or gently used bassinets, crib mattresses and fitted baby sheets at the WALB station on Friday June 17, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All donations made will stay within the community and go to families who are in need.

