Summers seeking South GA talent for the Eagles

Tyson Summers is in his first season leading the Georgia Southern Eagles (Source: WALB)

Football season never really ends in south Georgia, and neither does recruiting for the college coaches. For the third straight year the Georgia Southern Eagles made their way to our area to find out what kind of talent is out there.

New Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers is no stranger to South Georgia.

The Tifton native knows just what kind of talent he can find on the area's football fields.

"With personnel and the type of players that are here," said Summers. "Getting a kid out of south Georgia is going to give our program an opportunity a chance to make it over the top"

Summers has made it clear that South Georgia is a place the Eagles will find talent. Six of 24 high school signees in the 2016 class came from this area.

He even hired three coaches: Former Colquitt County defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell will coach DBs in Statesboro, while former Valdosta State head coach David Dean will run the offense with former Valdosta High head coach Rance Gillespie.

"Who was going to do the best job," asked Summers. "Who was going to be excited about being a Georgia Southern Eagle?"

The entire staff was on hand to get a look at the one hundred or so potential prospects at Veterans Memorial Stadium- and it's not just raw ability they look for.

"It's a big evaluation tool for us to see how they handle things," he said. "Whether that's following directions some times, looking somebody in the eye, yes sir, no sir goes a long way"

For the Eagles, a camp like Monday's makes sure no stone is left unturned and no talent left unseen in a place where is it rich for the taking.

"I think that's the biggest piece," reminded Summers. "We all want to get to a point where we're able to hone in on who we want to recruit, what our numbers are, and our home base is always going to be south Georgia"

