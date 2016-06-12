Joint water system receives Gold Award

The Tifton-Tift County Water System was presented a Gold Award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.

The accolade assesses how closely plant processes and daily operations comply with statewide standards.

Utilities Manager Pete Pyrzenski said not all municipalities participate in the intense evaluation.

"We have made certain improvements to the overall system," Pyrzenski said. "What we wanted to do was show the state and local community that we follow high standards. The plant and the wells are in top, gold order."

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith accepted the award on behalf of the city at the June City Council meeting.

