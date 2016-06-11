APD holds free car seat check

Setting up a car seat properly may not be as easy as you think (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department is working to make sure your children are safe in the car. The Crime Prevention Unit spent Saturday checking car seats.

Making sure a car seat is up to par isn't always an easy task.

Evetta Whitley came out to get her one-year-old daughter's seat looked at. She said she knew she had the right seat for her child's weight, but learned techniques to make securing it safer and less difficult.

"You may read the manual that comes with the car seat or you may go by what you know, but you never know when there is something extra you need to do with the seat and that's what they showed me today," said Whitley.

Albany Police Sergeant Phyllis Walters says a check is always worth the effort.

"We hate injuries to our little ones. So, the best way to help is to educate. That's what it's all about, educating the guardians," said Sgt. Walters.

At a recent road block, APD cited 75 drivers with car seat issues. So Saturday, the Crime Prevention Unit made sure parents knew how to keep their tykes secure.

"You want a little bit of movement, but not much at all. You've got to make sure the baby stays safe," said Sgt. Walters.

Officers say common mistakes include children who have outgrown their seats and an improper attachment of the device.

For Whitley, the effort by police is appreciated.

"It's important to come to things like this. So, you'll know your child is safe in their car seat," said Whitley.

Officers say you can contact the Crime Prevention Unit to help out if you couldn't make it out to the event. They say they can even come to you, because making sure children are safe on the road is worth the extra attention.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.