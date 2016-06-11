Author tells story of personal struggle in book

The story was made to motivate others to change their lives for the better (Source: WALB)

The story tells of his personal struggles in the past (Source: WALB)

Author Kenneth Fairbanks signed copies of his book titled 'From the Natural Man to the Spiritual Man' earlier Saturday at Caviler Fashion.

The story chronicles how he left a life of crime behind to devote himself to the church. It highlights a time he was eating food out of dumpsters in New York City to stay alive.

Fairbanks' transformation from that point forward is something he hopes readers can connect with.

"We have so much crime and poverty going on now. I pray that this book could help someone and bring them through. If they could just read it and see what happened to me," said Fairbanks.

Fairbanks' story is available on Amazon.

