APD searches for Wendy's armed robbery suspect

Albany Police are on the search for the suspect of an armed robbery. The incident took place at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the Wendy's on the 1700 block of Oglethorpe Blvd.

According to officials, the manager of the store was backing out of the parking lot in her vehicle with the restaurant's cash box in her possession.

A black male armed with a handgun then approached the passenger window. The manager let the window down after the suspect struck the window with his gun. He then reached inside the car and grabbed the box of money before escaping.

No one was injured.

Officials do not have a description at the time, but ask anyone with information to call Albany Police at 229-430-5260.

